OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Acquires $12,410.00 in Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) Director Myung Shin Sohn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $12,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,474. This represents a 9.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

OPBK opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 880.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

