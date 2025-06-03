Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Dawn M. Willey Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $14,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,476.78. This represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $481.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.78 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 43,326.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

