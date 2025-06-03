Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.82 ($4.48) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.66). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.66), with a volume of 47,040 shares trading hands.
Pacific Assets Stock Down 0.3%
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 348.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £413.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.38.
Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The investment trust reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Assets had a net margin of 70.84% and a return on equity of 8.79%.
Pacific Assets Company Profile
Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
