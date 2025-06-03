Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zimmer Biomet stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 5/15/2025.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.1%

ZBH opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.92 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $35,652,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

