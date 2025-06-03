Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kraft Heinz stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 5/15/2025.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

