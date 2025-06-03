Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and traded as high as C$2.31. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 300 shares.

Synex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Synex Renewable Energy

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

