CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.51 and traded as low as $21.58. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 22,629 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $825.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $862.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.09 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.50%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 582,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 288,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 37,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

