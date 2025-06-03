Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.37 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.66 ($0.05), with a volume of 123,239 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOG

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 3.35.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.