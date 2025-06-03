Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.37 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.66 ($0.05), with a volume of 123,239 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
