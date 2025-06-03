Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.17. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 21,850 shares changing hands.
Lucara Diamond Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
About Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
