Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.46 and traded as low as $7.63. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 6,107 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 6.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

