Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Auddia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Auddia Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of AUUD opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. Auddia has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.96) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Auddia at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

