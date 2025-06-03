Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Arbe Robotics Price Performance
NASDAQ ARBEW opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.
About Arbe Robotics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arbe Robotics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- What is a Dividend King?
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.