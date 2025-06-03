Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ ARBEW opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

