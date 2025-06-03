SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.86. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 37,629 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a negative net margin of 425.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 626,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

