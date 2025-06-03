Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2025

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as low as $9.91. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1,392 shares.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

