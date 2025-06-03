Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Wall Street Zen cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.20.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

