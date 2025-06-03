Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.