Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,828,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,239 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

