Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.70.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

