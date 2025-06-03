Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

BTC opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

