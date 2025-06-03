Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,452 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

