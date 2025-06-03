Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 43,296.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after purchasing an additional 855,961 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 29.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.42.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $394.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.49 and a 52 week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

