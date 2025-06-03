California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Lear worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lear by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lear from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Lear Trading Down 3.3%

LEA opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

