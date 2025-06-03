Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 480.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average of $159.81. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.