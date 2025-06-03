Rothschild Investment LLC Buys 148 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lennar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in Lennar by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 1.0%

LEN stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.13.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

