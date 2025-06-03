Rothschild Investment LLC Has $108,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $479.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $479.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 939.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.17.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,500. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,431 shares of company stock valued at $79,162,548. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $480.00 price target on CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.52.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

