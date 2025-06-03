The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 235.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AES by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. AES’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

