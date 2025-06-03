Rothschild Investment LLC Buys 251 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1,568.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,046,000 after purchasing an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,748 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE EME opened at $469.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.04 and a 200-day moving average of $441.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.50.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

