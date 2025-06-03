Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Update

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Toho Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THOGF opened at C$25.75 on Tuesday. Toho Gas has a 52-week low of C$25.75 and a 52-week high of C$25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.87.

Toho Gas Company Profile

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, LPG/other energy, electric power, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

