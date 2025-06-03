Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,662.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 100,861 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE HRL opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

