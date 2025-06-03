Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 508 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American International Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 482,724 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American International Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,013,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AIG stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

