eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,412 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in eBay by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in eBay by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in eBay by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $421,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. The trade was a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

