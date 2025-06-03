Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 524.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PAVE opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.