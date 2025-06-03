Parallel Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

