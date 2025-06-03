Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CFO Sells $14,970.20 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Read sold 1,295 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $14,970.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,789.80. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Read also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Brian Read sold 3,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $36,450.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Brian Read sold 1,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Brian Read sold 8,900 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $79,655.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Brian Read sold 7,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $56,210.00.

On Friday, May 2nd, Brian Read sold 29,100 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $205,446.00.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Serve Robotics stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.66 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SERV. Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Serve Robotics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,534,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,978,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Serve Robotics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.