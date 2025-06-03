Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Buys 47,296 Shares of Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 47,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$37,836.80 ($24,569.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

