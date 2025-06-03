Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Drops By 29.7%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TUERF stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

