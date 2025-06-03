Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Drops By 29.7%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of TUERF stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.