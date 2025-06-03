Joseph S. Mccracken Acquires 10,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 10,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $20,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,837 shares in the company, valued at $542,540.96. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Savara Price Performance

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SVRA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Savara by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Savara by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Savara by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 52,204 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.