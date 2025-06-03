Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dana (DAN)

Dana (NYSE: DAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/22/2025 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

5/22/2025 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2025 – Dana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Dana was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2025 – Dana had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Dana had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating.

4/15/2025 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Dana had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Dana was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Dana Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DAN stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 11.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 32,241 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dana by 27,790.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 85,039 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.1% in the first quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,852,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

