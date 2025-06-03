Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Raymond A. Nielsen Sells 2,000 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,327.36. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,721,000 after acquiring an additional 340,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,671,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,064,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,592,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,353 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

