Insider Selling: TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) SVP Kieran Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 318,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,000. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kieran Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Kieran Brennan sold 10,000 shares of TSS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $130,700.00.

TSS Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TSSI opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. TSS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $361.79 million, a P/E ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSS

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TSS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

