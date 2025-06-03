The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Frederick D. Disanto Acquires 1,923 Shares

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,923 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $42,690.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,021.20. This trade represents a 2.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eastern Stock Down 1.6%

EML stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). Eastern had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eastern by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Eastern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern by 7,124.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eastern during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eastern by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Further Reading

