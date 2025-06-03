GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Director Michael Cowan Purchases 30,000 Shares

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Cowan acquired 30,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,167 shares in the company, valued at $112,751.10. This trade represents a 719.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $110.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.09 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEN Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 1,376,466.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GENK. Benchmark dropped their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Articles

