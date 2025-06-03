O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano Sells 19 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.91, for a total value of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,370.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,376.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,309.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $950.60 and a 1-year high of $1,458.37.

O’Reilly Automotive’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($0.49). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,425.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,525.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.56.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

