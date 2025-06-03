Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Director Daniel T. Whalen Buys 2,000 Shares

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Whalen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,441.60. This represents a 20.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Harmonic Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Harmonic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,474,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after buying an additional 411,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,081,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 292,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 9,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,719,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,996 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,077,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,272 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,615,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 469,764 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

