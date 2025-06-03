Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $400,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,482.29. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $7,096,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846,490 shares in the company, valued at $97,122,238.80. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,500 shares of company stock worth $16,311,560. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

