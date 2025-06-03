Parallel Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

