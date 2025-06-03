Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,418,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,037,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,606,000 after buying an additional 81,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,429,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $890.49 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $832.24 and a 200-day moving average of $890.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.80.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

