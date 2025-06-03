Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,423,000 after purchasing an additional 110,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,722,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,276,000 after purchasing an additional 699,177 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,697 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

