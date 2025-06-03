Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 42,473.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 238,702 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $68,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,800 and have sold 57,036 shares worth $19,957,882. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $372.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.40 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 3.79.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

