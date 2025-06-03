GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 281,611 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16,325.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,611 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $48,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of QUAL opened at $177.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.75.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.